Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.