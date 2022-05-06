Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362,474 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

