KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 26,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,110. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

