Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 28,752 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $14,088.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

