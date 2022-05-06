KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $73.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($91.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €79.00 ($83.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 72,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,875. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.7804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

