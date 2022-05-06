Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Mcgovern Buys 8,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $870.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 392,872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.