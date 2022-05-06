Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $245.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $245.29 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.