KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMPH. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,933. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

