Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

KMT opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

