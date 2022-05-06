KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 456,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

