KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.78 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.