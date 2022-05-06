KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $422,473.95 and $1,791.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

