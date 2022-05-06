Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

