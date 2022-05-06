Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.78.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.71 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$18.32 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

