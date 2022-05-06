Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.07.

TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.60. 192,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,821. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$18.32 and a 52-week high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

