Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CFO Sells $250,700.00 in Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 404,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

