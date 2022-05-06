Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560,000.00 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 76,207 shares of company stock worth $417,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.