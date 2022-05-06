Kinovo (LON:KINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 1817225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of £11.81 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.66.

Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

