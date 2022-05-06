Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 4,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kismet Acquisition Three (KIII)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.