KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

