Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $37.65 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002580 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

