Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Price Target Increased to €17.80 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.20 ($18.11) to €17.80 ($18.74) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

