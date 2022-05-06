K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.00) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

KPLUY opened at $17.50 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

