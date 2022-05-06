Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.68 EPS.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

