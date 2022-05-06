Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.
Kuraray Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KURRY)
