Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Kuraray Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

