Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.81

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 36516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.