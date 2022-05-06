L & S Advisors Inc Has $726,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

