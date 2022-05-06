L & S Advisors Inc Invests $223,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

