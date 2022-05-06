L & S Advisors Inc Invests $240,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.03 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

