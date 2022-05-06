L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.80 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

