L & S Advisors Inc Sells 8,006 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 251,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 151,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

