Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.88.

Shares of LH stock opened at $251.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

