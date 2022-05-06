LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

