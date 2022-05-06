Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LABP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

