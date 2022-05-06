Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

LSEA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,534. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho acquired 33,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $253,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

