Landshare Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $97,024.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,968.68 or 1.00020748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029634 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,806,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,546 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

