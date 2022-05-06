Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 324.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. 3,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,577. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

