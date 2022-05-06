Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $49.38 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 553.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Corteva worth $49,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after buying an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

