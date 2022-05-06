Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $43,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

IJR stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

