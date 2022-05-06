Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

