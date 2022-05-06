Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 11,078 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

