Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 23,990 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE CW opened at $137.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

