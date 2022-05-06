Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 43,783 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

