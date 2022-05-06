LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

LCNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,383. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other LCNB news, Director William H. Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth $209,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

