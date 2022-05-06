Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.06) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.69).

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 125 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.48. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £984.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

