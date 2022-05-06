LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

