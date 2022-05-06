Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.