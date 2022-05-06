Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,538. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Get Leidos alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $8,627,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.