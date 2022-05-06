Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 2.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Lennar worth $27,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 3,425,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,129. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.