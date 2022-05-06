Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,867. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $4,217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,247 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

